May 15 Asta Funding Inc:

* Asta Funding Inc announces decision to restate Q1 2017

* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Audit committee of board concluded, that these financial statements and disclosures should no longer be relied upon

* Company's filing of its form 10-Q for quarter ended March 31, 2017 will be delayed