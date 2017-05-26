May 26 Asta Funding Inc:

* Asta Funding announces results for the second quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Q2 loss per share $0.57

* Asta Funding Inc - will file its amended quarterly report on form 10-Q/A in conjunction with company's March 31, 2017 form 10-Q on May 26

* Asta Funding Inc qtrly total revenues $8.3 million versus $10.6 million