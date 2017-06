May 4 Asta Funding Inc

* Asta Funding says on april 28, unit entered into assignment agreement by and among unit and an unrelated third party - sec filing

* Asta Funding- agreement provided for sale to third party to ownership of certain payments, right to direct payment of future receivables payments for $7.7 million

* Asta Funding Inc - co expects to incur a realized loss from sale in range of $5 million to $6 million