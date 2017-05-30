BRIEF-Gensight Biologics launches capital increase of around 20 million euros
* FUNDS TO BE ALLOCATED TO THE PREPARATION OF THE LAUNCH OF GS010 IN EUROPE AND THE UNITED STATES
May 30 Asta Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a 40.0 million won contract with Hudson Surface Technology to sell MALDI Plate and Plate holder in Henan province, China
* U.S. hospital stocks sharply higher after Senate bill's release (Updates with new details, background)