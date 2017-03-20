March 20 Asta Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 1.8 million shares of the company via initial public offering, at 8,000 won/share, to raise 14 billion won

* Says it will list under symbol of "246720" on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market

* Listing date is March 20

