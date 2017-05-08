UPDATE 2-Third time lucky for Tabcorp as regulator clears $4.7 bln Tatts buyout
* Tabcorp forecasts full-year profit below market expectations
May 8 Astaka Holdings Limited-
* Astaka Awards Construction Contract For Mbjb's New Hq In Jb
* Astaka holdings has awarded a contract to Jbb Kimlun Sdn Bhd to construct new grade a office tower Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tabcorp forecasts full-year profit below market expectations
* 1 189 904 SHARES ADMITTED AT UNIT PRICE OF EUR 5.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)