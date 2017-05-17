BRIEF-Oventus Medical seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17Astellas Pharma Inc
* Says it has completed the acquisition of Ogeda SA, a drug discovery company located in Gosselies, Belgium, and Ogeda has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company as of CET May 17
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/MWQtRm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement regarding a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Surgery Partners Inc announces pricing of $370 million senior note offering