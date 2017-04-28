BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 mln
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million
April 28 Astellas Pharma Inc
* Says Astellas and LTL Pharma Co., Ltd.confirmed the relevant closing conditions are met on April 28 to allow the transfer of the assets related to Astellas’ 16 long-listed products in Japan to LTL Pharma
* Astellas and LTL Pharma have now satisfied the pre-agreed conditions to close the transaction, with Astellas having received 20.1 billion yen as a result


* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014