UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 28 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc:
* Asterias Biotherapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and highlights recent development progress
* Q4 loss per share $0.20
* Q4 revenue $1.8 million
* Q4 revenue view $2.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc- "believe we currently have sufficient capital to fund operations through at least q1 of 2018" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.