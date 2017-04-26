April 26 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc

* Asterias announces publication of positive Phase 2 data on AST-VAC1 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in 'cancer'

* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - AST-VAC1 was found to be safe and well-tolerated in this study over multiple vaccinations