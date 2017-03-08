BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 Astir Palace Vouliagmeni SA:
* Signs a deal with Aktor to renovate the hotel complex for 68.4 million euros ($72.20 million)
* Says completion date of project to be April 24, 2018
Source text: bit.ly/2mYzqeN
(Gdynia Newsroom)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.