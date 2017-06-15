June 15 ASTIR PALACE VOULIAGMENI SA:

* POLYCHRONIS GRIVEAS LEAVES THE POSITION OF CEO AND COMPANY APPOINTS JEFFREY MACDONALD AS ITS NEW CEO

* THE APPOINTMENT OF JEFFREY MACDONALD TO THE POSITION OF ACTING CEO BRINGS A BROAD RANGE OF SKILLS AND SIGNIFICANT INTERNATIONAL RESORT EXPERIENCE