BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels March-qtr profit up about 12 pct
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 184.9 million rupees; total revenue was 3.50 billion rupees
Feb 24 Astir Palace Vouliagmeni SA:
* Announces results of mandatory public offer from Apollo Investment
* Says Apollo Investment offers 5.48 euros ($5.79) per share in cash in mandatory public offer
Source text: bit.ly/2lhKbUM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9462 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 184.9 million rupees; total revenue was 3.50 billion rupees
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND Source text: http://bit.ly/2qyoBx0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)