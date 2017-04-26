April 26 Astoria Financial Corp:

* Astoria Financial Corporation reports 2017 first quarter earnings per common share of $0.12

* Says net interest income for quarter ended march 31, 2017 totaled $80.1 million compared to $81.6 million for previous quarter

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Astoria financial corp - net interest margin for quarter ended March 31, 2017 was 2.37 pct up slightly from 2.36 pct for 2016 Q1