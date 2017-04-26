BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Astoria Financial Corp:
* Astoria Financial Corporation reports 2017 first quarter earnings per common share of $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Says net interest income for quarter ended march 31, 2017 totaled $80.1 million compared to $81.6 million for previous quarter
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Astoria financial corp - net interest margin for quarter ended March 31, 2017 was 2.37 pct up slightly from 2.36 pct for 2016 Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.