BRIEF-Astral Foods details financial impact from H5N8 bird flu outbreak

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Astral Foods Ltd:

* ‍Direct cost impact of outbreak of Avian Influenza H5N8 at one breeding site amounted to approximately R25 million

* Second outbreak isolated, confirmed on Aug 1 in one poultry shed on breeding farm consisting of 48 poultry sheds in Standerton area

* Financial impact to date of this second outbreak is still limited

* Possible future costs cannot be determined as it depends on whether outbreak will spread further

* Is not foreseen at this stage that this incident will impact broiler supply to processing plants or supply of chicken to market