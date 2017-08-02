FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Astral Foods details financial impact from H5N8 bird flu outbreak
August 2, 2017

BRIEF-Astral Foods details financial impact from H5N8 bird flu outbreak

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Astral Foods Ltd:

* ‍Direct cost impact of outbreak of Avian Influenza H5N8 at one breeding site amounted to approximately R25 million

* Second outbreak isolated, confirmed on Aug 1 in one poultry shed on breeding farm consisting of 48 poultry sheds in Standerton area

* Financial impact to date of this second outbreak is still limited

* Possible future costs cannot be determined as it depends on whether outbreak will spread further

* Is not foreseen at this stage that this incident will impact broiler supply to processing plants or supply of chicken to market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

