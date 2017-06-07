June 7 Astrazeneca Plc:
* Announced that it has entered an agreement with Grünenthal
for global rights to Zomig (Zolmitriptan) outside Japan
* Grünenthal to pay Astrazeneca $200 million upon
completion. Astrazeneca to receive up to additional $102 million
in future milestone payments
* Grünenthal will acquire rights to Zomig in all markets
outside Japan, including us, where rights were previously
licensed to Impax Pharmaceuticals
* Agreement does not impact company's financial guidance for
2017
* Impax will continue to market Zomig in US. Astrazeneca
will continue to manufacture and supply medicine to Grünenthal
during a transition period
* Transaction is expected to complete in Q2 of 2017, subject
to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearances
