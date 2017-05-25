May 25 AstraZeneca Plc

* Astrazeneca initiates voluntary nationwide recall of one lot of brilinta 90mg professional sample bottles due to report of another medicine in one bottle from that lot

* Astrazeneca - other forms or dosage strengths of brilinta, including medicine obtained via us retail or mail order pharmacies, are not affected by recall

* Astrazeneca plc - ‍voluntary recall limited to lot # jb5047 of brilinta(®) (ticagrelor) 90mg tablets, 8-count professional (physician) sample bottles​

* Astrazeneca - other forms or dosage strengths of brilinta, including medicine obtained via us retail or mail order pharmacies, not affected by voluntary recall