March 17 Astrazeneca Plc

* Receives complete response letter from US FDA for zs-9 (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate) for hyperkalaemia

* Crl does not require generation of any new clinical data

* Astrazeneca and ZS Pharma are committed to working with fda to resolve remaining matters under review as soon as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)