May 23 Astrazeneca Plc

* Bydureon EXSCEL trial meets primary safety objective in type-2 diabetes patients at wide range of cardiovascular risk

* Based on a composite measure of major adverse CV events (MACE), Bydureon did not increase cardiovascular (CV) risk and showed a consistent safety profile

* Fewer CV events were observed in the Bydureon arm, however, the efficacy objective of reduction in CV risk did not reach statistical significance

* A full evaluation of the EXSCEL data is ongoing. The results will be presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) annual meeting on Thursday, 14 September 2017 in Lisbon, Portugal