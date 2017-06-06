June 6 Astrazeneca Plc:

* Prices a $2bn bond issue

* Offering is expected to close on 12 June 2017

* Expects to use net proceeds of issue for general corporate purposes which may include refinancing of existing indebtedness

* Barclays, BofA Merrill lynch, HSBC and Morgan Stanley acted as joint-bookrunning managers on transaction