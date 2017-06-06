U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 6 Astrazeneca Plc:
* Prices a $2bn bond issue
* Offering is expected to close on 12 June 2017
* Expects to use net proceeds of issue for general corporate purposes which may include refinancing of existing indebtedness
* Barclays, BofA Merrill lynch, HSBC and Morgan Stanley acted as joint-bookrunning managers on transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* Fitch says senate AHCA includes medicaid repeal and replace provisions for states