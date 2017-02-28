WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Astrazeneca Plc
* FDA approves once-daily qtern for type-2 diabetes
* Astrazeneca - qtern fixed-dose combination will provide additional oral medicine option for patients taking farxiga to improve blood sugar level (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.