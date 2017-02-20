Feb 20 Astrazeneca Plc

* Enters agreement with tersera therapeutics for zoladex in us and canada

* Agreement expands commercial potential of zoladex in us and canada

* Tersera will pay astrazeneca $250 million upon completion

* Will also receive sales-related income through milestones totalling up to $70 million, as well as recurring quarterly sales-based payments at mid-teen percent of product sales

* Will also manufacture and supply zoladex to tersera Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)