WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 20 Astrazeneca Plc
* Enters agreement with tersera therapeutics for zoladex in us and canada
* Agreement expands commercial potential of zoladex in us and canada
* Tersera will pay astrazeneca $250 million upon completion
* Will also receive sales-related income through milestones totalling up to $70 million, as well as recurring quarterly sales-based payments at mid-teen percent of product sales
* Will also manufacture and supply zoladex to tersera
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.