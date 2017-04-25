April 25 AstraZeneca Plc:
* Tagrisso receives full approval in the EU
* European Commission has granted full marketing
authorisation for Tagrisso (osimertinib)
* Grant for treatment of adults with locally-advanced or
metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor T790m
mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer
* In March 2017, US Food and Drug Administration granted
Tagrisso a conversion from accelerated to full approval
* Warnings and precautions include interstitial lung disease
(ILD), keratitis, left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) and
QTC interval prolongation
