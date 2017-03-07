BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 7 Astro Japan Property Group Ltd
* Refers to press commentary in relation to a proposal to acquire all of japanese real estate assets of aja
* Board did not consider that initial proposal would deliver acceptable value for aja securityholders
* Board determined not to grant due diligence access to lone star funds
* Proposal does not represent a material improvement on initial proposal that was rejected by board
* Board is yet to respond to lone star funds in relation to proposal and remains focused on business-as-usual running of fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year