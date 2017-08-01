FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Astro Japan Property Group to sell property (TK) Interests to Jetsons Holding II Pte
#RBIPolicyReview
#Apple
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Playing underwater in Croatia
Photos
Playing underwater in Croatia
Bitcoin splits, but clone off to slow start
Technology
Bitcoin splits, but clone off to slow start
The person - and the policy - that could ease Syria’s suffering
Commentary
The person - and the policy - that could ease Syria’s suffering
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2017 / 8:41 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Astro Japan Property Group to sell property (TK) Interests to Jetsons Holding II Pte

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Astro Japan Property Group Ltd

* Entered into agreements with Jetsons Holding II Pte Ltd

* Agreement to sell property (TK) Interests to funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate

* Expected that Astro Group securityholders will receive net consideration of about $7.18, as a result of Blackstone Proposal in Oct 2017

* Astro Group securityholders will also receive normal HY distribution payable at end of Aug of 21 cents per security

* Recommends Astro Group securityholders vote in favour of Blackstone Proposal, in the absence of superior proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.