BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 30 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd:
* Refer to the article in the Star Online on 29 March 2017 entitled "Astro expects better year”
* Clarifies that reported statement does not in any way represent a projection, estimate or forecast of Astro group’s performance for FY18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes