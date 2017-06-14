June 14 Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd :

* Qtrly revenue ‍1.33 billion rgt

* Qtrly net profit 195.8 million rgt versus 202.2 million rgt

* Says group is cautiously optimistic for the rest of the financial year​

* Year-ago qtrly revenue 1.36 billion rgt

* Declared first interim single-tier dividend of 3 sen per ordinary share