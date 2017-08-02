FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Astronics Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.26
August 2, 2017 / 11:48 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Astronics Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.26

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Astronics Corp:

* Astronics Corporation reports 2017 second quarter financial results

* Sees FY 2017 sales $625 million to $645 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.26

* Q2 sales fell 8.1 percent to $151.1 million

* Consolidated backlog at July 1, 2017 was $265.6 million, of which approximately $204.6 million is expected to ship in 2017

* Capital equipment spending in 2017 is expected to be in range of $21 million to $25 million

* "We still expect the second half of the year to be stronger than the first half"

* FY2017 revenue view $649.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

