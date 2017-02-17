BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 17 Astronics Corp:
* Astronics Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Sees FY 2017 sales $640 million to $720 million
Astronics Corp - consolidated sales in 2017 are forecasted to be in range of $640 million to $720 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.33
* Says consolidated backlog at December 31, 2016 was $258.0 million
* Astronics Corp - capital equipment spending in 2017 is expected to be in range of $17 million to $22 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.