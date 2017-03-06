BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 6 Astronova Inc
* On February 28, 2017, Astronova entered into a credit agreement
* Credit agreement provides for a term loan to ANI in amount of $9.2 million and a $10 million revolving credit facility available to company
* Revolving credit facility includes a sublimit for issuance of letters of credit - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI