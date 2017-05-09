May 9 Astrotech Corp:

* Astrotech reports third quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $411,000

* Astrotech Corp - continues to expect july 2016 corporate realignment to save approximately $3.5 million for 2017 fiscal year

* Qtrly net loss attributable to Astrotech Corporation $ 0.14 per share