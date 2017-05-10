BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Astrotech Corp
* Astrotech subsidiary 1st detect to pursue strategic alternatives
* Astrotech Corp says have engaged Chardan to advise on strategic alternatives involving astrotech subsidiary 1(st) detect corporation
* Astrotech Corp - Range of alternatives which may be considered could include acquisitions, licensing partnerships, a sale of some or all of co
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.