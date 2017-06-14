BRIEF-Boyuan Holdings announces acquisition of lifestyle living communities
* Announces acquisition of NSW of Lifestyle Living communities for $63 million
June 14 Astrum Financial Holdings Ltd
* Announces increase in shareholding in company by a controlling shareholder
* Autumn Ocean purchased in open market a total of 220,000 shares of company at HK$0.400 per share
* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC