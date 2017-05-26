BRIEF-Total Energy Services says unit purchases $39.6 mln of senior unsecured notes
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. purchases $39.6 million of senior unsecured notes
May 26 Asure Software Inc
* Asure software acquires iSystems and Compass HRM; announces public offering of common stock
* Company increased total principal amount of commitments under its credit facility from approximately $32 million to $75 million
* Agreed to appoint Silver Oak Services Partners founder and co-managing partner Daniel Gill to Asure board, effective june 6, 2017
* Aggregate consideration for Compass HRM acquisition consists of $4.5 million in cash and a $1.5 million seller note
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $53.0 million to $56.0 million
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP net income per share $0.50 to $0.59 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.