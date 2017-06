May 11 Asure Software Inc

* Asure software reports strong 2017 first quarter financial results and increases full year guidance

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $10.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $10 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Asure software inc sees 2017 revenue $45.5 million to $47.5 million

* Qtrly backlog totaled $2.7 million, a 9% increase compared to prior quarter and a 3% increase from year-ago quarter

* Asure software inc sees fiscal 2017 non-gaap net income per share $0.62 to $0.77

* Asure software inc sees 2017 net income per share, excluding one-time items $0.23 to $0.29

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $45.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Asure software inc qtrly net loss per share $0.12

* Asure software inc qtrly net loss per share $0.12

* Asure software inc qtrly net loss per share, excluding one-time expenses $0.02