BRIEF-Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology says dividend payment date on June 29
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
June 13 Asustek Computer Inc
* Says May sales at T$31.3 billion ($1.04 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tgdHOe
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.2230 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
ZURICH, June 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday: