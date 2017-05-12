BRIEF-Schlumberger recommends stockholders reject offer by TRC Capital
* Schlumberger recommends stockholders reject “mini-tender” offer by trc capital corporation
May 12 ASV Holdings:
* ASV Holdings Inc prices initial public offering of common stock
* Says initial public offering of 3.80 million common shares priced at $7.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Schlumberger recommends stockholders reject “mini-tender” offer by trc capital corporation
* Sangoma Technologies - Voip supply will operate as a separate subsidiary of Sangoma with appropriate autonomy that distribution businesses require