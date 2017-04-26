BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 (Reuters) -
* A.S.V. Llc sees ipo of 3.8 million shares of common stock to be priced between $8.00 and $10.00 per share - sec filing
* A.S.V. Llc says in the ipo, co is offering 1.8 million shares of common stock and selling stockholder selling 2.0 million shares of common stock
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.