Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 5 At Home Group Inc
* At Home board of directors appoints Lewis L. (Lee) Bird III as Chairman
* At Home Group Inc - New chairman announcement comes as Martin Eltrich steps down as Chairman, Eltrich will remain an active director on board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)