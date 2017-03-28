UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
March 28 At Home Group Inc:
* At Home Group Inc announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q4 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.28
* Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 same store sales rose 7.1 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 sales up 18.5 percent
* Q4 sales $234.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $229.2 million
* At Home Group Inc - 2018 net sales are expected to be in a range of $903 million to $910 million
* At Home Group Inc - fiscal 2018 outlook at midpoint assumes 18.5% net sales growth
* At Home Group Inc - 2018 net sales growth outlook assumes comparable store sales increase of 2.5% to 3.0%
* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $0.61 to $0.64
* Sees FY 2018 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.72 to $0.75
* At Home Group Inc sees FY 2018 net capital expenditures are expected to be in a range of $110 million to $130 million
* Net inventory increased 38.2% to $243.8 million as of Jan. 28, 2017 compared to Jan. 30, 2016
* FY 2018 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $904.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
