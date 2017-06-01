BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 1 Ata Inc
* ATA reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year-end financial results
* Q4 revenue rmb 36.9 million versus rmb 44.7 million
* net loss attributable to ATA for Q4 was rmb 53.7 million (US$7.8 million)
* For Q4 2017, basic and diluted losses per common share attributable to ATA were both rmb1.17 (US$0.17) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.