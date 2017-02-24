BRIEF-Bank of Hangzhou to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 6
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.4 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 24 Atakule Reit:
* FY 2016 net profit of 20.5 million lira ($5.70 million)versus 37.9 million lira year ago
* FY 2016 revenue of 6.6 million lira versus 6.1 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5948 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share and distribute 0.4 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.11 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5