April 21 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc:
* Atara Bio announces collaboration with Merck to evaluate
keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with ATA129 in
nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC)
* Atara Biotherapeutics-phase 1/2 trial to evaluate safety,
pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, preliminary efficacy of
combination; planned for initiation in 2018
* Collaboration agreement is between Atara Biotherapeutics,
Inc. And Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V
* Under agreement, trial will be sponsored by Atara Bio
* Additional details of collaboration were not disclosed
