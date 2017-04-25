BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 25 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc:
* CEO Isaac Ciechanover's 2016 total compensation was $10 million which includes stock awards of $9.1 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pvdkSd) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.