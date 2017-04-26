BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 ATCO Ltd:
* Atco reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* ATCO Ltd - Q1 adjusted earnings for 2017 of $117 million compared to $121 million in 2016
* Qtrly earnings attributable to Class I and Class II shares $101 million versus $109 million
* ATCO Ltd - ATCO invested $298 million in capital growth projects in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results