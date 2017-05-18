May 18 Atcor Medical Holdings Ltd :

* FY 17 non-pharma revenues in US are expected to grow by 15-25% year on year

* Anticipates revenue for FY to be between $4.3 and $5.0 million compared with $6.182 million estimate provided on 25 Oct 2016

* Board has engaged a third party to undertake a strategic review of Atcor's business

* Context for review is company's continuing need for funding and likelihood that it will need to raise more capital during FY2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: