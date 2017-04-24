New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 24 ATEA ASA:
* ATEA NORWAY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH 3 COUNTIES AND 24 MUNICIPALITIES
* ATEA NORWAY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH COUNTIES BUSKERUD, TELEMARK AND VESTFOLD AND 24 MUNICIPALITIES FOR DELIVERY OF CLIENTS AND RELATED PRODUCTS
* CONTRACT RUNS FOR 2 YEARS WITH AN OPTION FOR RENEWAL OF ADDITIONAL 2 YEARS WITH AN ESTIMATED ANNUAL VALUE OF NOK 85 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.