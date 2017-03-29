March 29 Ateme SA:

* Fy operating profit 2.2 million euros ($2.37 million) versus loss of 3.0 million euros year ago

* Fy net profit group share 2.2 million euros versus loss of 2.5 million euros year ago

* Hopes to have a 30 percent annual growth in the next two years

* Expects market expansion and a significant growth as of 2018

* Targets double-digit level of operational profitability from 2018