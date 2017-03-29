BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
March 29 Ateme SA:
* Fy operating profit 2.2 million euros ($2.37 million) versus loss of 3.0 million euros year ago
* Fy net profit group share 2.2 million euros versus loss of 2.5 million euros year ago
* Hopes to have a 30 percent annual growth in the next two years
* Expects market expansion and a significant growth as of 2018
* Targets double-digit level of operational profitability from 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes