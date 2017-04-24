BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 Atende SA:
* Plans FY 2016 dividend at 0.2 zloty ($0.05) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9061 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement