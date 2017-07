July 4 (Reuters) - ATENOR

* to Acquire from Sequano Amenagement Site of About 7,000 M² Located in the Peri-Defense Market in Paris

* Project Will Be Executed in Partnership With Company Under Umbrella of Directors of Hro; Atenor Will Hold 95% of Jv

* ACQUISITION IS SUBJECT TO ISSUING OF DEED OF SALE ON 7 JULY 2017